Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Rises By 19.8%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFEU traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

