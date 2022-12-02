Short Interest in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expands By 60.1%

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,300 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the October 31st total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,331. The firm has a market cap of $347.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.14. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

