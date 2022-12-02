Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Rises By 17.7%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 31,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 874.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,373,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Stock Down 2.2 %

ICICI Bank stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $23.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ICICI Bank

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICICI Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

