Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Declines By 39.5%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,900 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 6,247,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,224.1 days.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JSNSF remained flat at $2.61 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.
About J Sainsbury
