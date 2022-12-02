Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Declines By 39.5%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,900 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 6,247,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,224.1 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JSNSF remained flat at $2.61 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

