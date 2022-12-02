Short Interest in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Increases By 29.3%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.83.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $483.69. 912,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $328.33 and a 1-year high of $494.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.93 and its 200 day moving average is $432.01.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Articles
