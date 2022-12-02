Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Decreases By 21.6%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 864.0 days.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock remained flat at $12.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

