Short Interest in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Decreases By 19.3%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,400 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 936,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NOAH stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,182. The stock has a market cap of $853.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. Noah has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $37.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Noah by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Noah by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Noah during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Noah by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,451 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

