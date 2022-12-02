Short Interest in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Declines By 23.2%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Nuvalent stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. 152,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,562. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $40.43.
In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $76,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,463,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $76,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,404 in the last three months. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
