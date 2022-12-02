Short Interest in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Declines By 23.2%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nuvalent Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Nuvalent stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. 152,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,562. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $40.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $76,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,463,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $76,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,404 in the last three months. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after buying an additional 877,835 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after buying an additional 423,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 291,821 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

