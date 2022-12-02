Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Expands By 22.9%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 509,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

QQQX traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 419,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,639. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,285,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 49,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 355,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,054 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

