Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Declines By 30.0%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Credit by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 114,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCCI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 136,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,216. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that OFS Credit will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

