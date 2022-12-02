Short Interest in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Drops By 36.4%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 64,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Motor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Phoenix Motor alerts:

Phoenix Motor Trading Up 2.5 %

PEV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,779. Phoenix Motor has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

Further Reading

