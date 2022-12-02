Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Declines By 24.1%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,500 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.92. 158,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,558. The stock has a market cap of $896.40 million, a P/E ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $32.37.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
