Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Declines By 24.1%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,500 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.92. 158,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,558. The stock has a market cap of $896.40 million, a P/E ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

