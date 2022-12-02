Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Increases By 28.7%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 190,600 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Univest Sec lifted their price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 158,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

