Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Rises By 34.8%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 497 ($5.95) to GBX 590 ($7.06) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 608 ($7.27) to GBX 490 ($5.86) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Rightmove to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 220,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,961. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

