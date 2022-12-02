Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Grows By 26.9%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 1,195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth $33,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Roche by 9.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Roche by 1.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roche by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 95,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHHBY. Cowen cut shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Roche Trading Down 0.1 %

Roche Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,088. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

