Short Interest in Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Decreases By 33.3%

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,110.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,000.00.

RKWBF stock remained flat at $218.88 during midday trading on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $486.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.06.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

