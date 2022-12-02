Short Interest in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Declines By 22.1%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 427,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In related news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SKY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

