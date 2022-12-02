Short Interest in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Declines By 20.3%

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,587. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

