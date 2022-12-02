Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Grows By 50.0%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Taiyo Yuden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

Taiyo Yuden Stock Up 6.9 %

Taiyo Yuden stock traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.00. 95 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.25. Taiyo Yuden has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $244.84.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.