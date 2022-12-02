Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Grows By 25.9%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on a2 Milk in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get a2 Milk alerts:

a2 Milk Stock Performance

a2 Milk stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. a2 Milk has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.