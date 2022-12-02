Short Interest in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Increases By 26.4%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,770,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 25,920,000 shares. Approximately 34.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $21,369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth about $28,090,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,141 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Beauty Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Beauty Health Company Profile

SKIN opened at $10.87 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

