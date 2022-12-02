Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Rises By 34.9%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,482.7 days.

Tokyu Fudosan stock remained flat at $5.04 during trading hours on Friday. 48 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

