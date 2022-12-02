Short Interest in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Drops By 20.0%

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE TNET traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $71.83. 10,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. Analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $404,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,268. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 1,442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after acquiring an additional 402,651 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in TriNet Group by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 431,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,394,000 after acquiring an additional 339,692 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,285,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,543,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

