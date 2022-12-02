Short Interest in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Increases By 27.8%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3,780.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 494,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 481,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 212,560 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,758,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,094,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,464,000.

