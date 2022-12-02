Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Declines By 21.9%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,688,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BND traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. 6,825,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,097. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $85.83.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (BND)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.