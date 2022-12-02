Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Declines By 21.9%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,688,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. 6,825,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,097. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $85.83.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

