Short Interest in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Drops By 23.6%

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $16.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.90. 2,550,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.75. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.09.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

