Short Interest in Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Drops By 29.2%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIMGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Vimian Group AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vimian Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Vimian Group AB (publ) alerts:

Vimian Group AB (publ) Price Performance

VIMGF stock remained flat at 3.20 during midday trading on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a 1-year low of 3.20 and a 1-year high of 3.63.

About Vimian Group AB (publ)

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.