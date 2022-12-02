Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Decreases By 24.9%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:WMC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. 15,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 628.35 and a quick ratio of 628.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $56.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.59. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $23.70.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.17%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -9.62%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
