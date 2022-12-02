Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Decreases By 24.9%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. 15,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 628.35 and a quick ratio of 628.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $56.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.59. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.17%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -9.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

