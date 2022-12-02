Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Up 18.1% in November

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sidus Space by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sidus Space by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sidus Space during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Sidus Space Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SIDU stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. Sidus Space has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.00.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.