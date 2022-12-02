Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $51.11 million, a PE ratio of 79.04 and a beta of -0.18. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

