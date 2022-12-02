Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SWIR opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.