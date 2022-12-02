SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.45. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million. Analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
