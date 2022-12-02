SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Trading Down 10.5 %

SING traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 1,370,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,812. SinglePoint has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

