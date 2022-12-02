SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.01 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $47.01 million and approximately $742,549.09 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,576,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,672,322 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,576,938.8871071 with 1,135,672,322.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04146907 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $902,726.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

