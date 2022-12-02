SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.23

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.23 and last traded at C$16.23, with a volume of 25774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.71.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.05. The stock has a market cap of C$138.46 million and a P/E ratio of 3.95.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.
