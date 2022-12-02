SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Cut to $14.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.
SITE Centers Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SITC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,519. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
