SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Cut to $14.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of SITC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,519. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

