SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $38,117.50 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $38,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,741.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SITM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.32. 150,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SiTime by 90.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 19,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $150,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SiTime by 108.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SiTime by 11.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

