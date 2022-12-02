Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,800 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 516,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.6 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLTTF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock remained flat at $3.36 during trading on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

