SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 979,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SLR Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

SLRC stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $819.36 million, a P/E ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 1.10.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,171.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $203,593.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 75.8% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 355,581 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SLRC. Raymond James reduced their price target on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Hovde Group cut their target price on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

