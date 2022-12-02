Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $47.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.59.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.27. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 in the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,762,000 after buying an additional 111,091 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

