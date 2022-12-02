Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$762.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $753.32 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.59.

Smartsheet Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $32.51. 3,031,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,043. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $232,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,280.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

