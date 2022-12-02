Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at DA Davidson

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.42% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.76.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.