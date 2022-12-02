Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $45.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMAR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $5.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,388. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,047,000 after acquiring an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,801,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after purchasing an additional 304,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

