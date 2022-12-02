Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Anup R. Banerjee Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $242.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.75. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $243.92.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,223,000 after purchasing an additional 142,711 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $26,820,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,356,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

