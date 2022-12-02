Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Solvay from €121.00 ($124.74) to €125.00 ($128.87) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Solvay from €120.00 ($123.71) to €110.00 ($113.40) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Solvay from €108.00 ($111.34) to €110.00 ($113.40) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Solvay from €125.00 ($128.87) to €135.00 ($139.18) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of SLVYY opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Solvay has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

