Sopheon (LON:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $568.37

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 568.37 ($6.80) and traded as low as GBX 560 ($6.70). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 580 ($6.94), with a volume of 4,050 shares trading hands.

Sopheon Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 576.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 568.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £62.15 million and a P/E ratio of 9,750.00.

About Sopheon

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

