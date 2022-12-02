Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,255,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,866,000. Biohaven makes up about 3.3% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 1.76% of Biohaven as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter worth approximately $101,821,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 966,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,555,000 after buying an additional 617,356 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth $77,780,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 684,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,201,000 after buying an additional 494,275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.59.

Biohaven Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Biohaven stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 11,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,977. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.15. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,002.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Biohaven news, CFO Matthew Buten bought 142,857 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 25,800 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

