Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,255,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,866,000. Biohaven makes up about 3.3% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 1.76% of Biohaven as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter worth approximately $101,821,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 966,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,555,000 after buying an additional 617,356 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth $77,780,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 684,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,201,000 after buying an additional 494,275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.59.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,002.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Biohaven news, CFO Matthew Buten bought 142,857 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 25,800 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
