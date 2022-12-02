Soros Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,838,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,113,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 991.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,370,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,434,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 796,546 shares during the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of OWL stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 131,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,539. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

