Soros Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,853. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.48. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $322.79.

