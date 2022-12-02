Soros Fund Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.26% of CI Financial worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. FMR LLC increased its position in CI Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,653,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after acquiring an additional 73,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,887,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,577,000 after purchasing an additional 391,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in CI Financial by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,563,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CIXX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.65. 1,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. CI Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIXX shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

